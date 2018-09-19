6 Fashion Trends to Watch this Summer

The weather is heating up and the countdown to summer is on! Spring is the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe, and the new season’s fashion is set to be fun filled and anything but boring.

If you are looking to revamp your style and get ready for the party season, here are 6 of our favourite fashion trends to watch this summer:

1. Cool Casual

Everyone thought leggings were just a phase, but they have lasted the distance. Now the must have look is a pair of crisp white sneakers. With everything, including pretty floral dresses, Why? Because us humans do like to be comfy. Not daggy, but cool casual. Nobody does this quite like Cotton On body as they have blurred the lines between loungewear and on trend fashion.

This summer it’s all about jumpsuits, plain white tees, loose tops and tight pants. Simple black and white is in. And, guess who else is back for a 90’s reunion? The denim jacket can be thrown over anything and is the perfect transeasonal accessory. This is one trend we are jumping on the bandwagon for.

2. Pretty Dresses

Pretty dresses are back again this summer, and the prettier the better! There really is something for everyone with a focus on florals, thin straps and flattering cuts. If you want to be really fashion forward you can replicate the puffy sleeve look as this has been a hit in high fashion. When we say puffy sleeve we aren’t referring to Seinfeld (for those old enough to remember), but instead something like this sweet little number:

Throw on a splash of fake tan, curl those locks and get your pretty on. Fortunately for us females, there are pretty dresses everywhere and there is something to suit any figure.

3. Denim Skirts

This is a comeback which has been on the cards for a while, but this summer, denim skirts are officially back. Long, short, ripped, or high cut, dark wash, light wash…it doesn’t matter what you choose because it is all on trend.

The look is fresh and best paired with your top tucked in. Besides that, anything goes. A band tee, white singlet, long sleeves or floral shirt. Just be careful when you double denim as while you can still look stylish, it’s easy for us mere models (aka not supermodels) to look like we have gone overboard. Nude heels, short boots or the white shoe will all work with the denim skirt. And, keep an eye out as the denim dress will also be back.

4. Loose Shirts

Shirts this summer will be long and loose which is fitting for our Australian heat. You can wear your blouses long, or tuck them in to rock the trend. The beauty of this look is it can take you from the office to the club, to the summer BBQ!

If the button down variety isn’t quite your style, never fear because loose tees are also in. Long tees don’t require dry cleaning and this will reduce laundry costs. It’s all about comfort and showing off your unique sense of fashion, and you can pair with virtually anything. From denim shorts to long skirts the only rule is…there are no rules!

5. Crop Tops

While the verdict at Beauty and Lace is that we have eaten way too many fine foods over winter and this trend may not be for us, for those of you who have washboard abs this one is for you. If you’ve got it, flaunt it, with the crop top trend. Not just for working out, this belly baring style will be seen both day and night in a variety of materials and colours.

Personally, we like the subtle flash of skin as it is cheeky yet elegant. Another trend which will be big this summer is the return of the bike shorts, and curvalicious girls will be wearing their crops with these black, short legging pieces.

6. Long Lines

Skirts of all lengths will be back this summer, but we are particularly lusting after those which fall below the knee. Go all the way, or 3/4 for a feminine finish. These can be fitted or loose and come in a variety of fabrics (yes, including denim) and patterns. Once again you can wear with heels, or a pair of white flats for a more casual, daytime look.

This trend is all about feeling, and looking, pretty this summer. The high waisted cut is always flattering, and an asymmetric design such as the one pictured will create some visual interest.

These are 6 of our favourite fashion trends for summer, which ones will you be wearing? Let us know in the comments section below, we’d love to hear from you!