Bras N Things New Range

The newest collection to hit Bras N Things stores is blurring the lines between outwear and underwear. It features colour, lace and embroidery and has something for everyone. Think bralettes, corsets, playsuits and bodysuits that are both feminine and fashion forward, and you will have some idea of what is now in store.

There is even a hint of dusty rose thrown in the mix, which is trending at the moment.

Take a look at some of the new pieces:


Cute, right? If you are in the market for some new lingerie, visit your local Bras N Things store and get professionally fitted while you are there. Or, shop from the comfort of your own home at www.brasnthings.com

