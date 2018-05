One of our most glamorous and successful Aussies is Cate Blanchett. For this timelessly elegant actress, who better to dress her than Giorgio Armani?

She appeared wearing this dress during the 71st Cannes Film Festival, for Trophee Chopard. This was at Martinez Hotel on May 14, 2018, in Cannes, France.

This is a Giorgio Armani Privé white silk gown, please let us know what you think in the comments section below.

(Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

