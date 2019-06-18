Emporio Armani Fall/ Winter 2019/20

The light of Milan is unmistakable: northern yet Italian, it forms part of the city’s very own identity. Milan, an industrious hub open to the world, is a vital component of the Armani DNA, particularly for Emporio: free from forced conventions and standards, the line transforms the pace of urban life into style.

The new advertising campaign, that also includes accessories – watches, jewelry and eyewear – shot in the streets by Lachlan Bailey, is a tribute to the city, to the brand’s Milanese roots, and to the brilliance of Milan.





Glimpses of the majestic architecture, of the cobbled and asphalt streets, of the dazzling light that illuminates them, all paint a clear picture of the setting. Flitting across the corners of the city is a cosmopolitan group of individuals from all over the world.

Models Romy Schonberger, Taja Feistner, Vika Evseeva, Ivan Kozak, Andre’ Bona, Daniel Morel. They are energetic, exuberant, and caught in the action, as both Milan and Emporio always are.

