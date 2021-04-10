Everau Loves Harry Potter

Australian footwear brand Everau has announced the launch of its limited edition Harry Potter collection, with pre-sale available now.

Inspired by the Hogwarts uniforms and translated into preppy everyday fashion wear, the first items to launch from the collection include sweaters, socks, and pullovers. Perfect for the changing season, the collection also caters to every type of Harry Potter fan with options from subtle branding through to sweaters brazenly denoting favoured Hogwarts Houses.

Harry Potter Wizarding World packaging completes the purchase and product experience, and is expected to be as much in demand as the apparel itself.

The first pieces of a full range that will launch in coming months, Everau’s Harry Potter collection will ultimately add shoes, scarves, blazers, cardigans, and bomber jackets to enable die-hard fans and aficionados to dress head to toe in Harry Potter wear.

Items in the Harry Potter collection start from RRP $19.

https://www.everau.com.au/