Fashion Tips for Holiday Parties

The holidays are almost upon us, and you might be wondering what to wear to the holiday parties looming on your calendar. When you’re attending a party with friends, family, or work colleagues, it’s important to walk in the door feeling confident and secure.

By following a few of the tips below, you’ll be able to update your wardrobe to reflect your style and turn heads at the holiday parties you choose to attend.

Stay Comfy in Velvet

For events where you need to look chic but you also want to be comfortable, there’s no better material to turn to than velvet. Soft, crushed velvet looks daring and bold on the dance floor, but you’ll be comfortable in this slightly stretchy and silky smooth material.

For a sophisticated look, pair a black or navy velvet dress with tights and pumps. Eye-catching jewellery is always a winning combination with velvet, so break our your favourite pair of sparkling diamond earrings.

Go Shopping for Pumps

Whether you’re attending work parties or family dinners, heels add a touch of class and polish to any outfit. Heels are available in a wide variety of styles, colours, and heights, so you can stock up on as many as you’d like for the holiday season and beyond.

Beautiful high heels are a wonderful purchase during this time of year, as they won’t just be stowed away in the back of your closet after the last holiday party has come to an end. High heels are great for everyday wear, and it’s always nice to have a collection of shoes so you have options for all occasions.

Break Away from Traditional Colours

Holiday parties bring to mind images of ugly sweaters and traditional colours like red and black. If you’re hoping to stand out from the crowd at your party of choice, show up in a surprising colour like pale pink or powder blue.

These aren’t usually thought of as festive colours, but a dress in a soft pink can look incredible among a sea of black and red.

Embrace the Look of Leather

If you have a few blocks to walk in biting cold air, stock up on a few leather essentials. A full-length leather coat is a classic option that looks great in the office or at the theatre after work and it works wonders for protecting against winter’s chill.

If you’re feeling especially brave, consider donning an all-leather outfit to your holiday party to make a bold, head-turning entrance. Not only does head-to-toe leather look sleek and sophisticated, but you won’t have to worry about getting too cold when it’s time to head back home.

Go Glittery

Do you love glitter but keep your love at bay during work hours? When it’s time for holiday parties, glitter is completely acceptable and even encouraged.

Whether you choose to go all out with a sequined dress or keep it a little more subtle with glittery shoes or an eye-catching handbag, your choices will be well received at festive parties. To tie the look together, consider sweeping on a coat of metallic eye makeup with just a hint of glitter to catch the light.

Experiment with Looks

If you tend to be a bit hesitant to break out of your usual fashion routine, now is the perfect time to get creative and see if anything sticks. You might be surprised to find out that you like wearing bold fashion pieces like patent dresses, military-style jackets, or statement jewellery.

Stock Up on Accessories

For the partygoer who already has a wardrobe full of go-to pieces, all you’ll need to freshen up your look is a few accessories. Your favourite dress that you go back to year after year can look totally different when paired with a metallic cardigan or a skinny patent belt. Jewellery can add pizzazz to every outfit in your closet, and you can wear a jewelled headband with your holiday ensemble to feel feminine and festive.

If you’re hoping to add practical accessories to your closet, spend a day out with friends shopping for must-have handbags and scarves. If you live in a cold climate, you can never have too many scarves. Scarves are wonderful for staying warm and expressing yourself with fun colours, patterns, and materials.