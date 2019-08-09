Father’s Day: Oh My Giddy Aunt

If you are on the hunt for something a little different this Father’s Day, we have found a range of gift suggestions he will love. They are from one of our favourite online stores, Oh My Giddy Aunt. It’s a place filled with unique keepsakes, custom jewellery, and memorable gift ideas.

There is something for every occasion, and we know your dad, grandfather, or partner will be delighted to receive one of these special pieces:

For the musical Dad, we can’t go past the Guitar Pick or Pendant. It is available in sterling silver or 9ct gold, and you can even customise this pick with a special name, message, or monogram.

In the ordering instructions, you can select a hole and he can wear it as a pendant, or use it as a keyring. This option includes a black cord making it ready to wear. If you prefer you can keep it simple and give it to him as is. These are made in Australia and individually cut, and one of a kind!

Prices start from $44.95

One of Dad’s jobs is to help his kids to find their way, and a compass is a sentimental gift which will show him how much you care. There are a range of compasses at Oh My Giddy Aunt, and they can be engraved with a special message.

There is a design for every taste, including a sundial, magnifying glass, a bi-plane, and antique. Shop the range of compasses with an option for any budget.

If you have been a fan of Oh My Giddy Aunt for a while you will be excited to hear about the addition of their new wooden puzzles. For the clever dad who has everything, these gift ideas are something you can enjoy together.

There are eco-friendly puzzles and some even come packed in a lovely wooden box. Give him a challenge and make him smile with a fun puzzle game! Want it engraved? Just ask! Oh My Giddy Aunt will do everything they can to make your gift extra special.

Why not give Dad a new book and a personalised sterling silver book mark. There are a few to choose from, but we have our eye on the wise old owl version (pictured).

Other themes include a trowel, golf, and a dog! Whichever you choose he will be sure to treasure it.



These are just a few of the gift ideas available at Oh My Giddy Aunt for Father’s Day this year. Why not do something different this year and give Dad a keepsake he can cherish forever.

Want to win an antique compass from the store? Enter Here!