FEATURE: Luxe.It.Fwd

High end luxury handbags are something many women lust after and the outlay can be substantial. For those who hanker for a designer handbag and can’t justify buying brand new, there is always the option of checking out the pre-loved market.

Buying something pre-loved seems like a great idea until you take into account all of the risks such as the condition and whether or not it’s a counterfeit. The other side of that coin is for owners of luxury designer bags that are no longer using them, they need a simple way to sell them for what they are worth.

Luxe.It.Fwd founder Miranda Gillespie is herself a handbag devotee who loves online shopping and was frustrated with the second-hand market for luxury handbags in Australia, both for buyers and sellers.

The businesses that were around didn’t offer service in keeping with the luxury items being sought after. Buyers are after a variety of handbags, both classic and on-trend, but they also want every other aspect of their shopping experience to align with the luxury item: great communication, beautiful packaging, excellent value and quick shipping; as well as change-of-mind returns and an Australian option. Because purchasing from overseas attracts import duty and tax costs.

Miranda Gillespie recognised this gap in the market and created Luxe.It.Fwd to provide the perfect place to buy and sell pre-loved designer handbags without the hassle and stress.

Authenticity is a major concern when purchasing luxury items, especially when the market is flooded with so many counterfeits and some of them are a close imitation. Luxe.It.Fwd takes the guesswork and the stress out of your pre-owned purchase because every bag they sell has been rigorously scrutinised by expert authenticators before being listed for sale. Every bag sold by Luxe.It.Fwd is sold with a 100% guarantee of authenticity.

Louis Vuitton is one of the oldest, and most iconic, fashion houses in the world. The design house has evolved from making French luxury trunks over a century and a half ago into a worldwide design powerhouse.

Fine craftsmanship is the basis of every Louis Vuitton piece, built on with the use of the monogram. Louis Vuitton bags are highly sought after in the pre-loved market because the damier ebene and damier azur canvas offers incredible longevity. Louis Vuitton is also renowned for vachetta leather trim and handles.

Louis Vuitton bags are extremely popular and part of the reason for this is that as well as being durable and stylish, many styles are well priced for designer bags. Two particularly popular favourites are the LV Speedy and LV Neverfull, they are designed with practicality at the forefront and are perfect for everyday use. Their popularity makes it more difficult to find them online because they do go super quick

Luxe.It.Fwd is a perfect purchasing place for pre-owned designer bags. They do all the hard work to provide full service on authentic designer items and offer authenticity guarantees. The store is focused on offering only the most high-end and highly sought after handbags. They source top-condition authentic Hermes, Celine, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci and Givenchy bags.

