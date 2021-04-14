It’s a Shirt Crossed with a Jacket. Yes. Shackets are a Thing.

It’s not quite a shirt, and not quite a jacket – it’s a shacket. Am I the only one who didn’t know this term existed until now?
A shacket is a transeasonal accessory for those days when it’s too cold for a tee and too warm for a winter warmer jumper. Throw it on and you’re good to go.
Who is doing the shacket this season? Let’s take a look:
The black denim shacket with frayed hems from All About Eve:
The sweet hued shacket from Sportsgirl:
The tan cord shacket from Forever New:
The cuddly teddy shacket from Glassons:
The oversized cotton shacket from Everlane:
Is a shacket just a thick shirt? Or is it something you need in your life?
Do you own a shacket? Let us know in the comments section below.
