It’s a Shirt Crossed with a Jacket. Yes. Shackets are a Thing.

It’s not quite a shirt, and not quite a jacket – it’s a shacket. Am I the only one who didn’t know this term existed until now?

A shacket is a transeasonal accessory for those days when it’s too cold for a tee and too warm for a winter warmer jumper. Throw it on and you’re good to go.

Who is doing the shacket this season? Let’s take a look:

The black denim shacket with frayed hems from All About Eve:

The sweet hued shacket from Sportsgirl:

The tan cord shacket from Forever New:

The cuddly teddy shacket from Glassons:

The oversized cotton shacket from Everlane:

Is a shacket just a thick shirt? Or is it something you need in your life?

Do you own a shacket? Let us know in the comments section below.