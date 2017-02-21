Making Your Own Beautiful Jewelry: What You Need To Know

If you want to start making your own beautiful jewelry, there are a few things you need to know first. Just about anybody can begin creating their own unique pieces, but you shouldn’t just jump right in all guns blazing. Here are some tips that will help you:

Make Sure You Have The Right Equipment

Before you can make your own jewelry, you need to make sure you have the right equipment. Don’t worry though; you can usually buy inexpensive jewelry making equipment, until you’re sure you’re going to stick with what you’re doing. You don’t want to buy an expensive kit only to realize you don’t even like making the pieces you’ve chosen.

You may need things in your kit like different types of pliers, a clay oven, wire, beads, findings, and more. You can usually buy these from craft stores, but you might want to look online too to ensure you don’t spend too much money.

Choose One Thing At A Time To Master

Don’t get too excited and try to become a jack of all trades at once. Choose one thing at a time to master, whether that’s wire wrapping, silversmithing, or something else altogether. If you like it, you can stick with it. Later, you could try something else to add to your repertoire.

Find A Few Wholesale Suppliers

Wholesale suppliers are going to be your best friend if you want to make jewelry. You may need beads and other pieces, and you can save lots of money by buying them at a wholesale price. You could also find suppliers with information on a 1 carat diamond price if you’re interested in making your own high end jewelry.

Remember That Practice Makes Perfect

Practice is going to make you a good jewelry designer. You can’t feel deterred if you’re not good at something right away. It’s natural not to be! The more you practice, the more you’ll master techniques and even come up with your own techniques. You should feel good that you’re not where you want to be yet, as you can learn so much from it. Everybody had to start somewhere.

Make Sure You’re Having Fun

If you’re not having fun, what’s the point? You should really enjoy making the pieces you’re making. That’s when you know you’ve found a great hobby that you should stick with.

Tutorials and Lessons

There are both online and offline tutorials you can take if you need help. If you’re determined enough, you can learn what to do in the comfort of your own home for free!

Don’t Focus Too Much On The Future

Trying to think of what you’re going to do with your jewelry in the future might not be such a great idea. Thinking of starting your own business or something like that can be overwhelming, and stop you from taking the initial steps. Take one day at a time and enjoy the process to get the best results!

Hopefully these tips on making your own beautiful jewelry have given you some inspiration and you feel ready to go out there and create something great.

Thanks for reading!

