NIVEA Love JAGGAD (Collaboration)

NIVEA have the number one anti-stain deodorant, and to promote its ability to keep your clothes looking fresh they have collaborated with premium Aussie activewear brand JAGGAD. The loving partnership is set to promote keeping your blacks black and your whites white, regardless of whether it is gym gear or a LBD.

The NIVEA Invisible For Black and White deodorants have had a makeover, which is inspired by the JAGGAD Hannah design. According to NIVEA, the key features of the products include:

Clothing protection: Protecting against yellow staining on white clothes and white stains on black clothes

48-hour odour protection: Including an anti-sweat formulation

The message is, women should be able to do the things they love without worrying about messing up their clothes.

JAGGAD Ambassador, model and health influencer Laura Henshaw says: “Like most people, my life is super busy – I can go from a morning run or gym session to getting an on-the-go smoothie at work before racing home to get ready for a night out with friends. I need a deodorant that will not only protect me, but also my clothes throughout all my wardrobe changes! I know my clothes are in good hands with NIVEA Invisible For Black & White and I absolutely love the ‘Hannah’ design from JAGGAD.”

The limited edition deodorants will be available in the two classic scents with Pure and Fresh. The NIVEA Invisible For Black & White JAGGAD products are on shelves now until September 2018. RRP: $6.59 / 250ml

