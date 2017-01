Fashion brand Oasis have released a lookbook filled with their new Spring / Summer 2017 styles. Lightweight pieces, prints and ruffles are just a few things you will find in the range and it is all very focused on the warmer weather.

In addition, Oasis have done a collaboration with Pineapple Studio so some of the pieces have an activewear feel to them.

Take a look at some of the looks from the new Oasis fashion collection:













For more information visit www.oasis-stores.com

