Peter Alexander Loves Winnie the Pooh (Sale)

Have you spotted the Winnie the Pooh collection of sleepwear at Peter Alexander? Right now they are having a sale so it is the perfect time to shop.

I’ve always loved the honey bear, as he has a wise or wonderful quote fit for every occasion. He once said, “people say nothing is impossible, but I do nothing every day.” Then there was this little gem, “how lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard”.

How could you not love Winnie the Pooh and his friends? Now back to the PJs, with something for the whole family:


Right now there are Winnie the Pooh pieces on sale at Peter Alexander. If Mickey Mouse is more your style, they have a new collection available!

