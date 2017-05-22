Review: The Sak Kendra Crossbody

If you are following Beauty and Lace on Instagram, you may have seen a photo of my beautiful new bag from The Sak. I was lucky enough to be gifted the Kendra Crossbody in Brown Snake Multi.

The Sak is a brand I was previously unfamiliar with, but I am happy that I was introduced to them. I am someone who has had a black bag for as long as I can remember, but I love this fresh brown design. It has a slightly bohemian feel to it and a little bit of snake print detailing.

It has an adjustable strap and is the perfect size for those every day essentials. This is made from leather with a polyester lining. The inside design is also quite quirky and it is of high quality.

There are enough compartments to keep you going and it is really comfortable to wear. I like to stick with one bag for as long as possible, and this is one I am happy to throw over my body day after day. Plus, I often receive compliments when I take it out with me.

The Kendra Crossbody comes in a few different colours including a lovely light stone version. It has an RRP of $199.

If this isn’t to your taste, there are plenty of other bags to choose from with leather, print or crochet options available!

When you spend over $75 you will receive free shipping.

Start shopping at www.thesak.com

What do you think of this bag? Let me know in the comments section below, I’d love to hear from you!

