Accessories Jewellery

THOMAS SABO Magic Stars Collection Featuring Rita Ora

October 14, 2020
lace
No Comments

Rita Ora is a brand ambassador for THOMAS SABO, and the new collection titled Magic Stars is filled with jewellery that sparkles. The pictures speak for themselves:

Sterling silver jewellery is enhanced with pearls, vintage additions and stones. Expect to find rings, earrings, watches, and necklaces…just in time for Christmas.

Each piece has a touch of the night sky, with an emphasis on stars. Available from THOMAS SABO and selected partners.

You May Also Like:

Interview: Julia Denes (Woodfolk)
Interview: Penelope Benson
Review: Optically Sunglasses
WIN: Oh My Giddy Aunt Zodiac Jewellery Set

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *