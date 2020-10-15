THOMAS SABO Magic Stars Collection Featuring Rita Ora

Rita Ora is a brand ambassador for THOMAS SABO, and the new collection titled Magic Stars is filled with jewellery that sparkles. The pictures speak for themselves:

Sterling silver jewellery is enhanced with pearls, vintage additions and stones. Expect to find rings, earrings, watches, and necklaces…just in time for Christmas.

Each piece has a touch of the night sky, with an emphasis on stars. Available from THOMAS SABO and selected partners.