WIN: Oh My Giddy Aunt Double Heart Signet Ring Set

by 21 Comments

This month we have a very special giveaway, with a set of two Australian made, sterling silver Double Heart signet rings from Oh My Giddy Aunt. This could be used for a big sister and little sister, OR mother and daughter.

The larger ring is a size P and is set with a purple stone.  The smaller ring is a size N and is set with a pink stone. Both rings feature the twin hearts design, one heart behind another, so you will know another heart is always with yours.


Made in Australia, these solid sterling silver rings also feature hand-engraved swirls and details.

Total prize value is $113.90, and engraving of initials will be included.

For your chance to win visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au and tell us in the comments section below, why you want to win and who you would share this beautiful set with.

Competition closes 08/07/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email

Comments

  1. I’d love to win this beautiful set to share with my niece. It’ll add to the beautiful bond that exists between the two of us.

    Reply

    • I have twin Greatgranddaughers, what a wonderful present for me to give them, they would always remember me when they were wearing these lovely rings.

      Reply

  3. I would love to share this set to share with my daughter. She’s had a rough start to life and has worked so hard to get to where she is (almost ) 6. I would truly love to give her one of these.

    Reply

  6. My daughter is my soulmate, even though she drives me crazy at times, she’s my everything. Would love to have matching rings with her, representing our hearts that are forever together, even when we’re apart 🙂

    Reply

  7. I still have my special signet ring given to me from my Mum and Dad from when I was young and I’d love to win these two to give to my two daughters so we can all have matching rings <3

    Reply

  8. I would love this!! I have three daughter so of course if I won this I would need to buy one or two more (for my other daughter and myself of course!). I still wear the initial signet ring my parents gave me for my thirteenth birthday so have a strong sentimental attachment to these style of rings and would love to continue this tradition with my girls!

    Reply

  9. This would be perfect for my daughter she recently lost hers at the local pool I keep calling to see if it’s been found but no luck as yet.

    Reply

  11. Awww…looks good.. I want to win the ring set and share it with my gorgeous niece overseas to remind each other no matter how far we are, we always care for each other.

    Reply

  12. I have 3 beautiful, spirited young daughters. Two of which have Birthdays this month in June, 9 days apart. They both have a very close bond as a result and this would be the perfect sister bonding gift I’d love to share with them. Oh and then I’m pretty sure a third ring would be invested in for the littlest Miss.

    Reply

  13. Awww this is a fantastic prize! I’d love to win to have one for my little girl and one for myself. Everyone in our family is male and it’d be nice to have something for just us two. 🙂

    Reply

  14. i would love to share these beautiful rings with my sister just so she knows we are here for each other after the death of our mother 2 months ago

    Reply

  15. I would love to win these beautiful rings because when I was young my dad bought me ring just like these. I would love to share these rings with my nieces.

    Reply

  16. JUST BEAUTIFUL, i’D LOVE TO HAVE ONE FOR MY DAUGHTER SHE IS A FANTASTIC CHILD WHO IS INDEPENDENT AND MAKES ME PROUD OF THE WORK SHE DOES AND WHO SHE IS

    Reply

  17. Double Heart signet rings are divine
    Sharing with my granddaughter would be the fave of mine
    having her near my heart
    even when we are apart

    Reply

  18. With all of the travel that my daughter does, the Double Heart signet rings from Oh My Giddy Aunt would bind us together no matter the distance.

    Reply

  19. Our mum passed away last September so I would give one to my sister we only have each other now no other family

    Reply

  20. I would share with my sister we only have each other now as our mum passed away last September no other family left

    Reply

