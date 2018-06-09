WIN: Oh My Giddy Aunt Double Heart Signet Ring Set

This month we have a very special giveaway, with a set of two Australian made, sterling silver Double Heart signet rings from Oh My Giddy Aunt. This could be used for a big sister and little sister, OR mother and daughter.

The larger ring is a size P and is set with a purple stone. The smaller ring is a size N and is set with a pink stone. Both rings feature the twin hearts design, one heart behind another, so you will know another heart is always with yours.

Made in Australia, these solid sterling silver rings also feature hand-engraved swirls and details.

Total prize value is $113.90, and engraving of initials will be included.

For your chance to win visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au and tell us in the comments section below, why you want to win and who you would share this beautiful set with.

Competition closes 08/07/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.



Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

