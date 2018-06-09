WIN: Oh My Giddy Aunt Double Heart Signet Ring Set

This month we have a very special giveaway, with a set of two Australian made, sterling silver Double Heart signet rings from Oh My Giddy Aunt. This could be used for a big sister and little sister, OR mother and daughter.
The larger ring is a size P and is set with a purple stone. The smaller ring is a size N and is set with a pink stone. Both rings feature the twin hearts design, one heart behind another, so you will know another heart is always with yours.
Made in Australia, these solid sterling silver rings also feature hand-engraved swirls and details.
Total prize value is $113.90, and engraving of initials will be included.
For your chance to win visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au and tell us in the comments section below, why you want to win and who you would share this beautiful set with.
Competition closes 08/07/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
Jodie Kasatchkow says
I’d love to win this beautiful set to share with my niece. It’ll add to the beautiful bond that exists between the two of us.
Barbara Fehmel says
I have twin Greatgranddaughers, what a wonderful present for me to give them, they would always remember me when they were wearing these lovely rings.
Gilli says
What a lovely prize, my granddaughters would love these. (I do too!)
Stacey Dobson says
I would love to share this set to share with my daughter. She’s had a rough start to life and has worked so hard to get to where she is (almost ) 6. I would truly love to give her one of these.
Maria Fenech says
This would be nice for my 2 daughters to wear
Anne Renton says
my two grand daughters would love them that way I win brownie points lol
Katherine Bamford says
My daughter is my soulmate, even though she drives me crazy at times, she’s my everything. Would love to have matching rings with her, representing our hearts that are forever together, even when we’re apart 🙂
Carolyn says
I still have my special signet ring given to me from my Mum and Dad from when I was young and I’d love to win these two to give to my two daughters so we can all have matching rings <3
Penny says
I would love this!! I have three daughter so of course if I won this I would need to buy one or two more (for my other daughter and myself of course!). I still wear the initial signet ring my parents gave me for my thirteenth birthday so have a strong sentimental attachment to these style of rings and would love to continue this tradition with my girls!
Karen Edwards says
This would be perfect for my daughter she recently lost hers at the local pool I keep calling to see if it’s been found but no luck as yet.
Marie White says
I am marrying my girlfriend in August. It would be amazing to have matching rings.
Margaret says
Awww…looks good.. I want to win the ring set and share it with my gorgeous niece overseas to remind each other no matter how far we are, we always care for each other.
Jodie B says
I have 3 beautiful, spirited young daughters. Two of which have Birthdays this month in June, 9 days apart. They both have a very close bond as a result and this would be the perfect sister bonding gift I’d love to share with them. Oh and then I’m pretty sure a third ring would be invested in for the littlest Miss.
Alison Humble says
Awww this is a fantastic prize! I’d love to win to have one for my little girl and one for myself. Everyone in our family is male and it’d be nice to have something for just us two. 🙂
hellen waltham says
i would love to share these beautiful rings with my sister just so she knows we are here for each other after the death of our mother 2 months ago
Sidonia Bohar says
I would love to win these beautiful rings because when I was young my dad bought me ring just like these. I would love to share these rings with my nieces.
Tania King says
JUST BEAUTIFUL, i’D LOVE TO HAVE ONE FOR MY DAUGHTER SHE IS A FANTASTIC CHILD WHO IS INDEPENDENT AND MAKES ME PROUD OF THE WORK SHE DOES AND WHO SHE IS
adrienne harries says
Double Heart signet rings are divine
Sharing with my granddaughter would be the fave of mine
having her near my heart
even when we are apart
Mary Preston says
With all of the travel that my daughter does, the Double Heart signet rings from Oh My Giddy Aunt would bind us together no matter the distance.
Deborah Bolam says
Our mum passed away last September so I would give one to my sister we only have each other now no other family
