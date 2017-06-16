WIN: Oh My Giddy Aunt Zodiac Jewellery Set

Thanks to Oh My Giddy Aunt, we have a lovely new jewellery giveaway for Beauty and Lace readers. The prize includes 1 x Zodiac Star Sign Ring and 1 x Zodiac Sign Pendant.

Zodiac Symbolic Ring

A distinctive, symbolic ring to say “this is me”. Zodiac symbols in solid 9ct yellow or rose gold or sterling silver. Custom made in Australia in all sizes, for men, women, children, adults and everyone in your galaxy! Wear your own star sign or the sign of someone you love. Solid bands, wide enough to hand-engrave with a name, date or short message to create a keepsake with a personal touch. This prize includes a zodiac symbolic ring in your choice of sign.

Zodiac Sign Pendant

Zodiac Sign pendants feature each of the star signs. Signs are engraved into the metal and highlighted in black. Zodiac pendants or charms look great worn individually, or as a collection on a chain or bracelet to represent those in your galaxy! Pendants are beautifully gift presented with a card depicting the sign and horoscope information about that sign. Discs have a lightly hammered finish and a name or date can be hand-engraved on the back around the Blue Turtles hallmark. This prize includes a sterling silver pendant on a sterling silver chain.

You can view the entire range of Zodiac products here.

For your chance to win, read about the signs of the stars and in the comments section below tell us “how does your star sign reflect your personality?”

Total prize value $100. Competition closes 15/07/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

