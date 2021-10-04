4 Floral Midi Dresses You Need This Summer

The sun is starting to shine and it’s time to embrace one of summer’s hottest trends. Floral is pretty, feminine, and sweet, and when done right you’ll be ready to sip cocktails by the pool. Or in your backyard, if your restrictions are anything like ours.

What goes with floral? Mid-length dresses. Not too long, not too short, midi dresses are the “just right” Goldilocks of dresses.

Here are four of our favourites:

1. The Paige Square Neck Midi Dress

It’s light, it’s breezy, and it has a bit of personality with the thigh-high split.

Made from viscose, this pink, orange and green floral theme has summer written all over it.

You can shop it at Sportsgirl for a limited time.

2. Helena Dress In Navy With Rust Floral

This lined midi dress is made from a non-stretch fabric. The sweet sleeves complement the navy and rose design.

It has buttons on the front and an elasticized waist. Can we buy one in every colour?

You can shop it at St Frock for a limited time.

3. Clover Wrap 2 in 1 Midi Dress

The 2 in 1 mini dress has a soft floral skirt and a crisp white, wrapped top. It’s suitable for day or night, and the floaty, dusk-floral, ruffled skirt is made for dancing.

It’s fully lined with a concealed zip.

You can shop it at Forever New for a limited time.

4. Keely Dress in Buttercup Print

The Keely dress is cool and cute with the v-neck and button-down design. The blue and white buttercup print is summery and reminds us of simpler times.

There’s a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. And, if you needed more convincing it comes with pockets.

You can shop it at Orange Sherbert for a limited time.

Don’t forget, floral midi-dresses will be in this summer. Seen one somewhere else that you love?

Or do you already have one in your collection? Let us know in the comments section below.