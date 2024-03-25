Ace of Something: Future-Focused Collection

There’s a Melb hat label that’s thinking outside of the box. It’s called Ace of Something and let’s just say – these hats ooze cool.
The Future Focused collection is fit for everyone from pop icons to mums doing the school run. Each piece has a little twist of sustainability.
For example, there’s the Ventus fedora in 100% wheat straw. The trim is made from pineapple plant leaves:
Or, the Kleio fedora is made from 100% wool with apple leather trim:
Want something snuggly for the upcoming winter months? Try the Celisa beanie, made from recycled nylon:
The brand’s newest musically inspired collection “Muse” is also worth checking out.
We are always looking for “out-of-the-box” fashion, and this one caught our eye this week. Let us know what you think in the comments below.
You can find Ace of Something here: https://aceofsomething.com.au/
Hi, I’m Anna the Editor of Beauty and Lace. This website was my first baby and since its launch, I’ve gained three kids, a husband, and a puppy! We want to keep this space positive, we are all about sharing the things we love – and avoiding the things we don’t. Happy reading x