Ace of Something: Future-Focused Collection

There’s a Melb hat label that’s thinking outside of the box. It’s called Ace of Something and let’s just say – these hats ooze cool.

The Future Focused collection is fit for everyone from pop icons to mums doing the school run. Each piece has a little twist of sustainability.

For example, there’s the Ventus fedora in 100% wheat straw. The trim is made from pineapple plant leaves:

Or, the Kleio fedora is made from 100% wool with apple leather trim:

Want something snuggly for the upcoming winter months? Try the Celisa beanie, made from recycled nylon:

The brand’s newest musically inspired collection “Muse” is also worth checking out.

We are always looking for “out-of-the-box” fashion, and this one caught our eye this week. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

You can find Ace of Something here: https://aceofsomething.com.au/