Gift Idea: Lauren Hinkley Australia Accessories

If there’s a little one in your life who deserves a very special gift this year, look no further than Lauren Hinkley Australia. This beautiful brand features whimsical jewellery, hair accessories and stationery for children.

The keepsakes in the collection are affordable and there are a range of themes to choose from. Whether it’s unicorns, mermaids, princesses, rainbows or glitter — you’ll find it at Lauren Hinkley Australia.

So, what are our top picks for Christmas gifting?

Let’s start with the Celestial Unicorn Ring. This sweet ring comes in a pink crown box, so your little recipient will feel like a princess. It features a pale pink unicorn with a sparkling rainbow tail.

The ring has adjustable sizing and will grow with your child.

Next is the True Heart Necklace. This does come from the Christmas collection but can be worn any day of the year.

The silver-plated chain in gold paired with red and pink diamontes make it sparkle.

Every time they wear it, the heart will remind your little love how you feel about them.

Finally, there’s the gorgeous Christmas Wonderland Charm Bracelet. Filled with hearts, ballerinas, trees, stars and candy canes, this is the ultimate Christmas accessory.

You can even personalise this charm bracelet with a letter or number.

It’s one size fits all and suitable from age 3+.

No matter what you choose from Lauren Hinkley Australia, it will be a unique and cherished gift this year. Afterpay and gift wrapping is available.

Products featured in our Christmas Gift Guide have been sent to Beauty and Lace for review consideration. All opinions are our own.