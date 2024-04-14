FASHION Running Bare

Running Bare Sweats

April 13, 2024
lace
No Comments

Get comfy in style with Running Bare this winter. The fresh range of outerwear is cosy and cute. It’ll take you from the living room to the gym, to coffee with the girls.

The collection includes Legacy 2.0 hoodies, sweatpants and sweatshirts:

There are zipped designs for those “Is it hot or is it cold?” days:

And pops of colour:

Kick off your heels, put on your runners and shop Running Bare sweats.

Are you a snuggly sweater kind of person? Let us know your favourite in the comments section below.

