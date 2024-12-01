Disney and lululemon have launched their new limited-edition collection, inspired by both brands’ shared appreciation of wellbeing through joy, fun, and movement.

The 34-piece dual-gender collection offers a variety of products, including classic lululemon performance styles and casual favorites.

Inspired by archival Disney graphics, the collection features modern and elevated takes on imagery of Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse.

From raw sketch images and silhouettes to the iconic “Mickey in Motion,” the graphics across the collection blend the magic of Disney with the performance of lululemon.

Key products in the collection include:

Disney x lululemon Align™ *Tank Top

Disney x lululemon Align™ *High-Rise Pant 25″

Disney x lululemon *Define Jacket Nulu

Disney x lululemon *Hotty Hot High-Rise Short 4″

Disney x lululemon *Fleece Oversized Hoodie

Disney x lululemon *Steady State Crew

Disney x lululemon *Steady State Pullover Hoodie

Disney x lululemon *Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7″

Disney x lululemon *Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

Disney and lululemon are celebrating the collection through their “Happily Ever Active” campaign, encouraging guests to celebrate the joy of movement.

Shop online at lululemon.com.au and at selected stores around Australia.