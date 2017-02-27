Bonds Girl: Sarah Ellen

Sarah Ellen is the newest face of the iconic undies brand Bonds, and at 19 she has already been on Neighbours, gained YouTube fame for her eyebrows and started a fashion blog called PerksOfHer.com.

Keep an eye out for her in upcoming Bonds campaigns, here is a snippet for you here:

The great thing about the Bonds brand is that it appeals to members of the whole family. While Sarah’s style may be targeting younger women than I, I do have my eye on that grey jacket in the first shot!

You can check our Bonds at: www.bonds.com.au

