Hedgren Inner City Metro Bag

Hedgren specialise in bags and travelgear with a large collection of bags to suit all your activities including business, sport and travel.

I was lucky enough to try out of of the shoulder bags from Hedgren, it’s called Metro HIC226 (the codename might not sound that exciting but what’s in a name?) and it’s from their Inner City range.

This is for the compartment obsessed – and that is me me me!! There is one large main zipped section, a medium middle compartment with open pockets, a velcro-ed pocket and a mesh case inside, AND a smaller front compartment.

All of the sections are zipped so nothing falls out and you can be the organisation queen you have always dreamed of.

The bag comes in different colours, and is unisex in both design and colour. Made from water-resistant polyamide fabric, the Metro bag is lightweight and easy to clean.

The shoulder strap is strong and adjustable and you can either wear it over your shoulder, as a handheld bag or satchel style diagonally across your chest.

This bag is made for busy people on the go, and as a mum I can keep the little essentials for my kids separate from my own bits and bobs. Perfect for those days when you don’t need a carry all.