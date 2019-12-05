Oh My Giddy Aunt Personalised Keepsake Heart and Chain

It really wouldn’t feel like Christmas without an inclusion from Oh My Giddy Aunt in our gift guide! The extra-special piece we are featuring this year is the Personalised Sterling Silver Keepsake Heart and Classic Chain, and it is something to be treasured throughout a lifetime.
For wrists big or small, the bracelet has solid links allowing for a flexible fit. The heart is a lovely way to start a charm bracelet and can be engraved with a name or initials for a personal touch.
On the back is a “forget me not daisy” print, which
Prices start at just $65.95 but may vary slightly depending on your preferences. Shop this
Over the years we have celebrated the Oh My Giddy Aunt brand on numerous occasions. The keepsakes are unique and there is something for every member of the family. Founder Nikki takes pride in making the shopping experience an enjoyable one, and if you need something
For a gift idea they will truly love, visit Oh My Giddy Aunt!
Happy shopping! #christmas2019
