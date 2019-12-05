Oh My Giddy Aunt Personalised Keepsake Heart and Chain

It really wouldn’t feel like Christmas without an inclusion from Oh My Giddy Aunt in our gift guide! The extra-special piece we are featuring this year is the Personalised Sterling Silver Keepsake Heart and Classic Chain, and it is something to be treasured throughout a lifetime.

For wrists big or small, the bracelet has solid links allowing for a flexible fit. The heart is a lovely way to start a charm bracelet and can be engraved with a name or initials for a personal touch.

On the back is a “forget me not daisy” print, which symbolises just how much they mean to you. If you want to go the extra mile, additional charms can be purchased. Although you may have a hard time choosing your favourite , it is worth browsing their range of beautiful charms.

Oh My Giddy Aunt recommend including a sterling silver grow clip with your order if the gift is for a younger child. This will give additional security for busy toddlers.

Prices start at just $65.95 but may vary slightly depending on your preferences. Shop this personalised heart and keepsake chain here.

Over the years we have celebrated the Oh My Giddy Aunt brand on numerous occasions. The keepsakes are unique and there is something for every member of the family. Founder Nikki takes pride in making the shopping experience an enjoyable one, and if you need something customised , just ask!

For a gift idea they will truly love, visit Oh My Giddy Aunt!

Happy shopping! #christmas2019