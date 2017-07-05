Image source

Spending lots of time on the beach is one of the best things about summer, but it can put a lot of pressure on us girls to step up our beauty regimen and always look our best. Well, I’m going to let you into a little secret – it’s easy to be a goddess on the beach with very little effort at all. Here’s how:

Be Confident

The most important aspect that turns you into a goddess on the beach is your confidence. It doesn’t matter if you’re overweight or underweight, super-tanned or pale as chalk – if you can strut your stuff with confidence, you will turn heads, and everyone will be blown away by your natural beauty. Of course, that doesn’t mean you can’t step up your beauty regime if you want to, which brings us to:

Soften Your Skin

If you’re heading to the beach, chances are you’ll be wearing a bikini or swimsuit, and that means that you’ll have more skin than usual on show. In order to look your best, then, you might want to step up your skincare regime by exfoliating daily with a dry boar hair brush, and moisturizing with coconut oil or cocoa butter. Drinking more water will also help to keep you hydrated, which in turn will plump up your skin and give it a more youthful appearance, and if you’re worried about scars or acne on your body and it’s preventing you from being yourself on the beach, a visit to the LA Laser and Skin Center might help to boost your confidence and bring out your inner goddess. Of course, showing off your scars is totally cool too!

Fight the Fuzz

With more skin on show, you might also want to make an extra effort in terms of hair removal. Shaving might be fine most of the time, but when it’s summer, and you’re going to the beach, waxing, visiting the Hollywood Skin women’s hair removal clinic, or epilating to get rid of excess hair will give you better results. Remember to moisturize after any hair removal efforts to keep your skin looking its best.

Wear it Waterproof

The beach is all about splashing around in the sea, tanning in the sun and having a good time, which is why, if you want to avoid looking like a sweaty, smudged mess, it’s time to update your makeup to include waterproof versions.

Look After Your Hair

Seawater means dried out unmanageable hair for many, but you can get your locks under control and make them luscious, sleek and sexy once again. The easiest way to do this is by applying a hair mask or coconut oil after each trip to the beach and perhaps wearing a leave-in conditioner when you’re there.

Buy a Bikini That Fits

You see so many women spilling out of bikinis that are too small for them or struggling to keep on a pair of bottoms that are always on the verge of falling down – that’s hardly how a goddess would dress. Goddesses are always stylish, classy and for the most part covered up. So, if you want to turn heads on the beach for all the right reasons, make sure you buy a bikini or swimsuit that really truly fits you well and perhaps take a long a pretty cover up for those more modest moments.

