May Gibbs – Peter Alexander

Let’s face it, we probably won’t be travelling very far this summer. To make this more bearable, Peter Alexander has teamed up with the iconic May Gibbs as part of their Aussie Staycation collection.

There is something for the little ones, and grown women too! Snuggle down with your own cotton Gumnut Baby PJ set, that will keep you cool when the weather warms up.

In 1881 at age 4, May Gibbs left the UK and came to Australia. She always had a flair and passion for drawing and painting, and eventually became the best selling author and illustrator we still celebrate today.

Since she passed in 1967, May Gibbs request for 50% of copyright proceeds to go to Northcott Society, and 50% to the Cerebral Palsy Alliance is still honoured. So, when you purchase pieces featuring her artwork you are directly helping Australian children with disabilities.

Looking cute while supporting a good cause? Who could say no to that?

The 2016 May Gibbs and Peter Alexander collaboration was a sell-out success, so if you missed out you better get in quick!

Check it out at www.peteralexander.com.au

Or visit the official May Gibbs website at https://maygibbs.org