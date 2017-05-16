Fashion - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Fashion, Designers and Trends

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL FASHION** / Peter Alexander – Dr Seuss Collection

Peter Alexander – Dr Seuss Collection

by Leave a Comment

Probably my favourite range from Peter Alexander so far has just been released. It goes a little something like this:

“I know it is wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny.”

You guessed it! It’s Dr Seuss characters. On pyjamas. That is pretty much unbeatable as far as my inner 8 year old is concerned.

With offerings from head (beanies) to toe (slippers), there is something for the whole family. Check out some of the Dr Seuss pieces now available in store and online:

 

What do you think? Even the Cat in the Hat would be impressed.

Check out more online at www.peteralexander.com.au

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

May 2017
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Read previous post:
Forever New: Knits

The cold weather is well and truly here, and it is time to snuggle up in those winter knits. Forever...

Close