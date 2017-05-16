Peter Alexander – Dr Seuss Collection

Probably my favourite range from Peter Alexander so far has just been released. It goes a little something like this:

“I know it is wet and the sun is not sunny, but we can have lots of good fun that is funny.”

You guessed it! It’s Dr Seuss characters. On pyjamas. That is pretty much unbeatable as far as my inner 8 year old is concerned.

With offerings from head (beanies) to toe (slippers), there is something for the whole family. Check out some of the Dr Seuss pieces now available in store and online:

What do you think? Even the Cat in the Hat would be impressed.

Check out more online at www.peteralexander.com.au

You May Also Like: