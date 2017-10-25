Vamp by Bras N Things

Elyse Knowles (The Block) is the face of a new campaign from Bras N Things for their exclusive collection titled Vamp. This is a daring and somewhat provocative range for empowered women.

When asked about the Vamp collection, Elyse said,

“This is such an amazing range, there are so many beautiful designs that I love and would wear every day. It’s comfy, which is what I’m all about, and when you wear it you feel good. Women should be able to wear something that makes us feel happy, feel good, feel confident in our own skin. Embrace yourself – curves, whatever you’ve got – because you are beautiful!”

All women deserve to feel confident in their bodies, and this range is sure you make you feel good:

Shop it here: Vamp Collection

If you make mention of the new range from Bras N Things on social media, use ##iamvamp

