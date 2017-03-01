Wheels & Dollbaby AW17 Collection

Velvet Keepsake is the 30th Anniversary collection from Wheels & Dollbaby and is available now.

Designer and Wheels & Dollbaby founder, Melanie Greensmith, said

My fave pieces are the softness to die for green fur coat! The silk ruffle blouse a mix of Anita Pallenberg 60’s meets smart posh. I love my chinoiserie print so much I’ve repeated it but this time using rich emerald green and peacock blues for extra lushness. As Dior once said, ‘Nothing is more flattering on a women’s skin than Velvet’, so with that in mind I set about using an array of beautiful velvets in midnight blue, red and of course black lined with my magical powermesh to enhance the best in all different silhouettes”

Satins, velvet and silks are among the mix and there is plenty of glamour to show off those curves.

Take a look at some of my favourites here:

Note: The coats are faux fur.

