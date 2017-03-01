Fashion - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Fashion, Designers and Trends

You are here: Home / **VIEW ALL FASHION** / Wheels & Dollbaby AW17 Collection

Wheels & Dollbaby AW17 Collection

by Leave a Comment

Velvet Keepsake is the 30th Anniversary collection from Wheels & Dollbaby and is available now.

Designer and Wheels & Dollbaby founder, Melanie Greensmith, said

My fave pieces are the softness to die for green fur coat! The silk ruffle blouse a mix of Anita Pallenberg 60’s meets smart posh. I love my chinoiserie print so much I’ve repeated it but this time using rich emerald green and peacock blues for extra lushness. As Dior once said, ‘Nothing is more flattering on a women’s skin than Velvet’, so with that in mind I set about using an array of beautiful velvets in midnight blue, red and of course black lined with my magical powermesh to enhance the best in all different silhouettes”

Satins, velvet and silks are among the mix and there is plenty of glamour to show off those curves.

Take a look at some of my favourites here:

Note: The coats are faux fur.

You May Also Like:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

March 2017
M T W T F S S
« Feb    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Read previous post:
Why is Luxury Fashion so Expensive

Behind every Haute Couture dress, every painstaking constructed leather belt, and every tweed blazer, lies an extraordinary story of skill,...

Close