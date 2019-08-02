Feature: The urge

We love online shopping but it can be overwhelming at times. With such a crowded marketplace, hunting for the perfect dress, a pair of running shoes, or those flattering jeans can be like looking for a needle in a haystack. If you are a bargain hunter, there is the added task of then trying to find the best deal!



Guess what fashionistas? Sorry Big G but we have found our new favourite search engine. It’s called The urge and it is all about fashion…and shopping.

When you jump on The urge you have the option to browse by category such as wrap dresses, bikinis, or denim shorts. Alternatively you can search for the specific item you are looking for.

Narrow your search by label, colour, or retailer. You can even specify your price range, whether or not you are prepared to pay postage, and items on sale. Yes, it is that smart. The urge can even find your next fashion scoop based on payment method including Paypal, Afterpay, Laybuy, or Zip.

To give you an idea of the reach of this thing, right now there are 62312 dresses (these can be broken down into categories). That is how many options there are to choose from, all in one place.

You aren’t only limited to clothes as there are accessories thrown in the mix.

The urge caters to women and men, and that little “shh” emoji on the top right is handy for work. It takes you to a document which makes it look like you are doing something productive (although we think shopping is a valid hobby).

Browse it, or shop it, looking for new fashion just got a whole lot easier.

Visit The urge at: https://theurge.com/en-au

What do you think? Let us know your feedback in the comments section below. Happy shopping!