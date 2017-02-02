Fashion - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Fashion, Designers and Trends

NB x J.Crew

New Balance have collaborated with American brand J.Crew to create a new collection of fitness-wear available right here in Australia.  The range has a focus on both performance and style, and these are pieces you will want to wear both to the gym and after.

If you are familiar with J.Crew, you can see their signature look in this range, with a touch of navy, stripes and even stars.

Here is a look at NB x J.Crew:

This range is available exclusively from New Balance stores or online at www.newbalance.com.au

