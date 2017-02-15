Bras N Things: Simone Holtznagel for Playboy

Simone Holtznagel (Australia’s Next Top Model) has teamed up with Bras N Things to celebrate their new Playboy range for 2017.

The new collection is available from today with pieces starting from $29.99, with sizes 10-14 and cups between A-E.

When asked about her involvement, Simone Holtznagel said –

“I love that there is always padding in the Bras N Things Playboy product. Once sizes go above a D, most lingerie labels tend to remove the padding, but I always love that extra lift in addition to the beautiful hardware detailing.”

Take a look at some of the imagery:

The new Bras N Things Playboy collection is available in stores nationally and online at www.brasnthings.com

