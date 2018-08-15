Oh My Giddy Aunt for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is one of the hardest days to shop for, but Oh My Giddy Aunt makes it easier with a range of gift ideas for men which will be sure to put a smile on his face. This year, ditch the socks and look for something truly unique from one of our all time favourite online stores. While there is an extensive range of gifts to choose from, two which come with a personalised twist are:

Personalised Print Boxes

This is a box your dad will cherish forever, as you are able to place your own words, photos or designs onto a vinyl tile which tops a wooden MDF box. With their printed lids they are strong and sturdy and would be suitable for him to keep his watch or other trinkets. For dads with younger children, hand drawn artwork will be something he will reflect on as his little ones grow and he will be sure to always store it somewhere close.

All printing is done in Australia and these will be posted between 5-15 days after ordering, so you better get in quick to grab one in time for Father’s Day. If you miss the deadline, remember Christmas is just a few months away, and when purchasing multiples you may even receive a discount!

Prices start from $49.95

Guitar Pick or Pendant

For the music loving dad, the guitar pick or pendants from Oh My Giddy Aunt will be sure to impress. Available in solid sterling silver or 9ct gold, these keepsakes can be engraved with names, messages or dates. The guitar picks have a variety of uses, for example they can come with a small hole drilled to be worn as a pendant, used as a keyring or a bookmark. These even come with a complimentary black cord so they can be worn straight away.

Alternatively, pair with a pick holder pendant if you would like to avoid any drilling. The guitar picks are made in Australia and individually hand cut, and there may be a slightly longer wait time for the gold version. The possibilities of designs are endless, as these can be Master Hand Cut to include birthstones and monograms, if you have a question just ask and Oh My Giddy Aunt will try their best to accomodate your request.

Prices start from $44.95

