Erstwilder’s Halloween ‘Things That Go Bump in the Night’

Ever since I wore my first Erstwilder piece in the form of a Pink Ladies necklace (Grease), I have been a little obsessed with the brand. I randomly stalk their Instagram and browse their website of cute retro designs.

Halloween has snuck up on us, and I am using it as an excuse to write something about Erstwilder. By the way, this is a Melbourne based label and you know we like to support Aussies doing cool things.

Check out some of their adorably creepy Halloween additions here:

The vampire teeth is a necklace and the others are brooches. Everything is classy about this brand, including the packaging.

If any of these Halloween pieces take your fancy, you can shop them here, but be quick because they won’t last long: https://www.erstwilder.com/collections/halloween

