Styelle Swimwear

If you are in the market for a new pair of bikinis, Styelle currently has 50%-70% off all styles of swimwear for a limited time only. The sale is to celebrate the brands one-year anniversary and is good timing with beach weather right around the corner.

The collection is produced in Brazil, and Styelle is a member of the Ethical Fashion Forum. This means they are against child slave labour and the seamstresses involved in creating these designs are treated fairly with clean working conditions and a fair wage.

Take a look at some of the items available:

Even if teeny tiny bikinis aren’t your style, there are a few one piece swimsuits available.

Happy Birthday, Styelle!

