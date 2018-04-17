The 4 Most All-Important Wedding Day Decisions

If you’re planning a wedding, then you’ll likely already know that, before you get to enjoy the big day, you’re going to make somewhere in the region of a million decisions. But here’s the thing: not all of these decisions are created equally. Some you have to make but have little bearing on the overall enjoyment of the day. But others? They have the potential to make or break the event, to take it from ‘good’ to ‘great.’ Below, we take a look at a few of the bigger decisions you’ll want to think extra carefully about before making your choice.

The Guest List

Yes, the wedding will be about you and your partner, but you two will only make a percentage of the contribution to the atmosphere. The rest? That’s going to be up to the people at the wedding. As such, it’s vitally important that you think carefully about who gets the invite, and who doesn’t. While there’ll be some people you have to invite (family members, primarily), the rest is up to you. The trick is to invite positive people, the ones you know won’t cause any drama and who will contribute to making the day extra special.

The Special Roles

You can’t do everything by yourself. On the wedding day and before, you’re going to have special people around you to help get everything done. If you’re the bride, you’ll be looking for your bridesmaids. If you’re the groom, then it’s all about your best man. It’s understandable that these are not easy decisions to take, and that you might need to engage in social politics to make sure people who aren’t asked don’t get offended. But these roles are no place to play nice: make sure you’re asking the people who will be perfect for the job.

The Venue

You can have all the people you love around, and be ready to bring all the love, but if your venue isn’t up to scratch, then your wedding is going to be seriously undermined. As such, make sure you’re taking a look at as many function venues as you can well in advance of your special day. You don’t want to risk losing your first choice just because you left it too late and it’s no longer available. Chosen correctly, the venue can add an extra special touch to your wedding day!

The Party

People are going to come for the wedding, but they’ll stay for the party – so it’s up to you to ensure it’s something worth sticking around for! The meal is important, but it’ll be the dancefloor and the music that makes sure the night goes on until the early hours. As such, you’ll want to vet any potential DJs to make sure they’re the right choice for the event. Basically, whether they’re going to play the right music or not! If they do, your dance floor is going to be jam-packed with your friends and family all night long – exactly as it should be.

You May Also Like: