Three Switch-Ups For Summer

Now that summer is well on its way, it’s time to think about what we can do to get our style well and truly down for the coming months. Let’s face it – there are things which are totally cute in winter, but as soon as spring as passed there is just no reason to wear it, not least because you’d overheat. There’s a certain je ne sais quoi about cuddling up in chunky knits, but now is totally the time to put our fashion sense to the test; we’ve got a lot to be working with!

Ourselves

Summer is a time when a person’s inner body confidence really comes out. Being able to take pride in your appearance is one of the soundest things that we can have to ourselves in this day and age. It doesn’t matter what size you are, how much you weigh or what clothes you wear – as long as you have the confidence to pull it off, you will completely rock it. It’s as simple as that. If you are worried about slight niggles, there are always ways around it. For example, if your teeth are bothering you (and with the mass marketing of celebrities with perfectly aligned, white teeth showing off whitening products across the country, who would blame you?) look for one of the most affordable cosmetic dentistry services that is available to you. Even a slight fix of something is better than nothing if it is affecting your confidence that much. A great smile goes a long way!

Accessories

Necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets – this is totally your season to get all of your favourites out and put them on display. Winter usually requires more eye-catching pieces, as the sun doesn’t tend to glint off them as easily and they’re usually covered up or well hidden amongst layers of clothing. Now, you are able to layer something else … your accessories! Rose gold is yet again a firm favourite this year, but anything you want to go for will work. There are stacking rings available on most fashion websites, as well as necklaces which can also be added to if that’s what you want to go for.

Makeup

When the weather gets warmer, most fashion magazines tend to recommend that we go for more of a natural look. This makes sense; our bodies naturally glow due to the influx of sun that starts shining down and giving us our daily dose of vitamin D, but that doesn’t mean that we have to banish all bright (or dark) colours to the back of the makeup bag. Neons are in this summer, so the brighter the lipstick, the better the impression; and don’t keep yourself to just the traditional reds or pinks, either. Fashion has come on since the 80s – embrace all of the colours of the rainbow and pick and choose as you please. Purples and oranges are definitely on trend currently, and work well with so many outfits – grab a couple of sticks to try out and see how you like it.

