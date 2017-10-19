What’s Hot This Spring? Your Shopping List Sorted!

Spring is well and truly here, and if you’re longing for hot summer days, there’s nothing quite like retail therapy to put a smile on your face. If you’re looking for style inspiration for hot spring looks, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some must-have trends to try now.

Earning your fashion stripes

Stripes are everywhere this season, and this is great news for those who love to make a style statement. Accessorise with printed bags or a silk scarf if you’re going for an understated outfit such as cigarette pants and a white blouse or black skinny jeans and a fitted blazer. Alternatively, opt for a cool oversized shirt tucked into denim shorts or a skater skirt for a casual daytime look or a striped dress with wedges and a Bardot neckline for a lunch date or a day out shopping. Pastel tones and bright colours like orange, blue and yellow are big for spring, so look out for striped styles in these shades.

Spring accessories

Accessories can really lift an outfit and make it stand out in a crowd. With warmer temperatures on the way, you may not need hats, scarves, and gloves, but it’s a great time of year to dust down your favourite pieces of jewellery. In the summer, many of us like to channel the Boho vibe with bangles and stacked rings, but in the spring you can give more formal styling a go. Take a look at www.evulfi.co.nz for tips to keep your silver jewels sparkling and give gold earrings, bracelets and watches an outing. Match the items you wear to your outfit. If you’ve got a high neck jumper, blouse or dress on, go for earrings rather than a necklace. Keep things simple and chic with studs or go all-out to breathe life into a modest ensemble with bedazzling drop earrings. If you’ve got a low cut top or you’re trying to turn a round-neck tee into something spectacular, go for a collar.

Floral fancy

When temperatures hot up, you can’t go wrong with florals. This spring, light, sheer fabrics are all the rage, so look for tops and dresses made from cotton, linen and tulle emblazoned with flowers. You can choose from big and bold or subtle vintage-style prints depending on your mood and the occasion. Floral maxi dresses are great for weddings and evening occasions, while blouses and blazers work brilliantly with jeans and sandals or wedges in the daytime. If you’re feeling brave and you like to be bold and have fun with fashion, you could also try a floral trouser suit or a jumpsuit. For more ideas and tips, check out http://www.instyle.com/fashion/how-wear-florals-if-youre-not-girly-girl.

Image courtesy of https://www.flickr.com/photos/bramblewoodfashion/7965592506

It’s time to pack those heavy knits and chunky coats away and prepare for a long, hot summer. If your wardrobe needs a seasonal revamp, hopefully, this guide has given you some styling tips. Experiment with on-trend colours and prints and use accessories to take your spring/summer staples and basics to the next level.

