Bras N Things Swimwear

Bras N Things have launched their new range of swimwear, and this year there is an emphasis on blacks, whites, patterns and navy.

There is something for every body shape, with halters, bikinis and one piece in the mix. Take a look at just a taste of what is currently available:

As you can see the “cut out” trend from last year is still popular this season. Many of the designs blur the lines between beachwear and lingerie.

Summer is in the air, and a new swimsuit could be just what we need to get active after a lazy winter.

Shop the Bras N Things range of swimwear

What do you think of the new season range? Let us know in the comments section below, we would love to hear from you.

You May Also Like: