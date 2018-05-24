FEATURE: Oh My Giddy Aunt Signet Rings

Oh My Giddy Aunt is one of our favourite online stores, where you will find beautiful jewellery, whimsical keepsakes and unique gift ideas. Their range of Signet Rings is popular amongst shoppers, and there have been two new additions to the range this month. With designs which are customisable, and engraving available you are sure to find something you will love. If you have any special requests Chief Giddy Aunt Nikki would be more than happy to discuss them with you.

Here are just some of the Signet Rings available, but don’t forget the entire online store is packed with goodies for you to choose from:

Square Signet Ring

The Square Signet Ring is a brand new unisex design which can be made in any size or precious metal. This is a classic choice with its smooth lines and flat, square surface. Oh My Giddy Aunt suggest this could be worn on any finger, even the pinkie! This ring will never go out of style and the best part is you can leave it as is, or add a birthstone or engraving.

Shop it: Square Signet Ring

Square Shield Signet Ring

The second new addition to the signet ring collection is this Square Shield Signet Ring. This is custom made in Australia and comes in any size you need. The design is simple yet elegant with its flat, shield-shaped face. This medium size style can be personalised in a variety of ways. Think hand engraved monograms, initials or cyphers.

This signet ring comes in 9ct yellow, rose or white gold.

Shop it: Square Shield Signet Ring

Princess Heart Signet Ring

For a signet ring which is all about being pretty, this traditional style comes with a beautiful heart. In the corner, you will find a cubic zirconia stone, which can be your favourite colour or birthstone. Choose your favourite precious metal and size, and add engraving for something truly unique.

Shop it: Princess Heart Signet Ring

Double Heart Signet Ring

If two hearts are more your style, you may prefer the Double Heart Signet Ring. Just like the Princess Heart, it comes with a cubic zirconia stone and is available in your choice of favourite metal. The size will be cusom made, giving you the right fit!

Shop it: Double Heart Signet Ring

Birthstone Bow Signet Ring

Bows are always in fashion, and the Birthstone Signet Bow Ring is the perfect gift for a daughter or special person. This will be cherished forever and is made even more special with the addition of a birthstone. With presents known for being tied up with a bow, this is the perfect way to signify a gift of love.

Shop it: Birthstone Bow Signet Ring

For all of these styles, and many more visit www.ohmygiddyaunt.com.au

You May Also Like: